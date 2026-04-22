Adobe will continue to learn your brand even after you've established brand guidelines – AI "brand brain" will help cut out 'inefficient processes and broken workflows'

Brand Intelligence continually learns about your preferences and how you apply your brand

It's combined with Firefly production tools to generate assets at scale

Adobe is tracking huge demand for hyper-personalized content

Among the many new marketing tools announced at the annual Adobe Summit conference, the software giant lifted the wraps off a new Brand Intelligence feature that continues to learn your brand and sub-brand practices over time through verified assets and worker actions.

Described as an AI-powered "brand brain" within GenStudio, it builds on existing pre-defined brand rules with an always-on approach to learning – an important update that coincides with the new agentic capabilities being launched at Summit.

With Brand Intelligence, Adobe is able to turn enterprise context into actionable intelligence because it adds the extra layer of uncodified knowledge (human judgement, feedback and approvals) on top of the codified knowledge (guidelines, briefs, assets) that we've been limited to thus far.

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