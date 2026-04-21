CX Enterprise is an "end-to-end" platform for customer lifecycle management

Marketers anticipate needing 5x more content over the next two years

Openness extends to model choice and partner ecosystem integration

This year at its annual Summit conference, Adobe introduced the brand-new CX Enterprise system, which it describes as an end-to-end agentic solution for managing the full customer lifecycle.

With CX Enterprise, Adobe is putting customer acquisition, engagement, conversion and loyalty all in one place, boosted with AI-induced productivity aids.

What the company hopes to do with CX Enterprise is to encourage businesses to adopt fully agentic operations end-to-end, rather than use AI in isolated use cases, which can often present operational challenges in terms of silos and don't necessarily return the best productivity outcomes.

Article continues below

CX Enterprise layers agentic AI on top of the entire customer lifecycle

At its heart are two core architectural components – an agentic AI system that combines agents, reusable workflows in the form of skills, and MCP endpoints; and a foundation layer with real-time data and customer profiles via the Adobe Experience Platform.

Speaking on stage at the event, David Wadhwani, President of Creative & Productivity Business, highlighted some of the challenges advertisers face: content must stand out even as volume increases; businesses need to stay fresh with ROI dropping off as quickly as it arrives; consumers are wanting more personalized content; and all of this needs to happen ultra-fast while staying on brand.

To give companies a fighting chance, CX Enterprise tackles brand visibility in a world of AI-driven discovery (as if SEO wasn't enough of a challenge), it offers a unified system for real-time personalized journeys, and it also plugs into the content supply chain via Adobe GenStudio. Perfect for the 5x increase in demand for content marketers anticipate over the next two years.

But in an effort to meet users where they already are, the company is committing to a sense of openness that's not typical of Big Tech, offering access to 30+ models on top of its own Firefly models and connecting to the likes of Microsoft Copilot, Slack, ChatGPT and Gemini to put all this insightful, curated marketing data into users' preferred ecosystems.