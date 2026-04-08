The founder of No More Robots has condemned gen AI usage in video games

Mike Rose stated that 'video games are cooked' as numerous games are now using AI-generated content

Rose believes gen AI is here to stay, and unfortunately, 'our feelings on it don't matter'

The backlash against generative AI, and indeed all forms of AI used in video games, has only intensified, and gamers aren't the only ones condemning it, especially since the unveiling of Nvidia's DLSS 5 — publishers and developers are getting in on the act, too.

As reported by GamesRadar, the founder of indie game publisher No More Robots, Mike Rose, has slammed the use of gen AI in games, particularly gen AI used to make in-game content or art, and he believes there's no going back.

While not directly referencing DLSS 5, Rose wasn't shy about sharing negative thoughts on gen AI, saying: "From a publisher perspective specifically, it's mega annoying. If we thought the number of games being launched on Steam was crazy before, now it's just impossible.

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