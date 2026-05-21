Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 officially launches on September 17

The Commander Edition will grant a three-day early access period

Two paid expansions will release in Year One, alongside additional free updates

Deep Silver and King Art Games have revealed that Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 will finally launch on September 17 for PC.

The announcement came during the Warhammer Skulls Showcase today, alongside preorder details and a trailer detailing the post-launch content roadmap for the year ahead.

Two versions of the game will be available, including the Standard Edition and the Commander Edition, with the former offering the base game at a 10% preorder discount.

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For fans eager to dive into the real-time strategy (RTS) game, the Commander Edition will also offer a 10% preorder discount, as well as a three-day early access period, allowing them to play Dawn of War 4 on September 14, and all Year One content and the official digital game soundtrack.

"See the war for Kronus unfold in the Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4. One planet. Endless war. On Kronus, the war does not end with a single campaign. Over time, the conflict deepens," Deep Silver teased.

Following the game's launch, a year of free content updates and paid downloadable content (DLC) will be released, starting with the return of the fan-favorite Crusade Mode in the fall.

A series of free updates will also introduce new modes, map packs, and the Mission Editor, allowing players to create, play, and share their own battles, and new Commanders will join Last Stand mode, each featuring new abilities, loadouts, and playstyles.

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"These Commanders will bring their own bespoke Crusades, complete with unique objectives and gameplay twists," the studio said.

The Year One content drop will also introduce two major, paid campaign expansions: the Blood Ravens Story Prologue and the Aftermath Campaign expansion.

"Before war engulfs Kronus, a Blood Ravens strike force returns to their ancestral homeworld of Aurelia," reads the DLC description. "Guided by a legendary commander, their mission sets in motion events that will shape the fate of the Chapter. Fight through pivotal battles ignited by ancient relics."

Meanwhile, the Aftermath Campaign continues the main campaign’s story in a narrative-driven expansion "that explores the consequences of your victories — and the threats set to reshape the battlefield."

It will also add a fifth faction to the game across all modes, new playable Commanders, and expand the Crusade mode "significantly."

As mentioned above, both expansions will be available to fans who purchase the Commander Edition, but both can be bought separately.