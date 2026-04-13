Despite inital fears, Resident Evil Requiem pirated versions don't perform better than retail version

There were suspicions that gamers who bought Requiem were getting worse performance with Denuvo DRM

There is still no Denuvo-less version of Resident Evil Requiem

Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem is among a long list of modern triple-A games from numerous popular studios using Denuvo DRM to prevent piracy, which is notorious for its performance impact on games — but that's not the case this time around, at least for now.

As widely reported, Resident Evil Requiem has been cracked with the piracy scene 'voices38', and via the Hypervisor Denuvo bypass. Despite reports suggesting so, there are no noticeable performance differences between the cracked versions and the retail version, as highlighted on Reddit.

These cracks don't actually remove Denuvo; instead, they trick Denuvo into believing the user is running a legitimate game copy, hence the term 'bypass'. In that case, it remains unclear whether Denuvo's presence is indeed holding back performance, as there's still no Denuvo-less version of Requiem.

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As a matter of fact, there are only rare cases where pirated games have Denuvo completely stripped by piracy scenes, with a prime example being