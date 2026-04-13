No, cracked versions of Resident Evil Requiem aren't performing better than the official game — but there are still issues with DRM
At least not on this occasion
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- Despite inital fears, Resident Evil Requiem pirated versions don't perform better than retail version
- There were suspicions that gamers who bought Requiem were getting worse performance with Denuvo DRM
- There is still no Denuvo-less version of Resident Evil Requiem
Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem is among a long list of modern triple-A games from numerous popular studios using Denuvo DRM to prevent piracy, which is notorious for its performance impact on games — but that's not the case this time around, at least for now.
As widely reported, Resident Evil Requiem has been cracked with the piracy scene 'voices38', and via the Hypervisor Denuvo bypass. Despite reports suggesting so, there are no noticeable performance differences between the cracked versions and the retail version, as highlighted on Reddit.
These cracks don't actually remove Denuvo; instead, they trick Denuvo into believing the user is running a legitimate game copy, hence the term 'bypass'. In that case, it remains unclear whether Denuvo's presence is indeed holding back performance, as there's still no Denuvo-less version of Requiem.Article continues below
As a matter of fact, there are only rare cases where pirated games have Denuvo completely stripped by piracy scenes, with a prime example being