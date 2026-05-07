Razer partners with 'P2P for AI' network to deliver over 11,000 unique images at just $0.01 per generation during its April Fool's viral 3D AI companion campaign — no cloud subscription needed

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Razer ran a worldwide AI campaign on strangers’ GPUs

Razer April Fool 3D campaign
(Image credit: Razer)
  • Decentralized GPUs enabled large-scale AI generation without cloud providers
  • Peer-to-peer computing significantly reduced image generation costs
  • System scaled automatically during peak demand without manual intervention

During April Fools' Day 2026, Razer asked users to upload pet photographs and receive personalized 3D AI companion characters through a campaign called AVA Mini.

The initiative generated over 11,000 unique images between March 31 and April 4 without relying on any hyperscale cloud providers.

Razer partnered instead with Akash Network, a peer-to-peer compute marketplace where GPU owners compete on price in real time.