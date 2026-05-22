Warhammer Skulls 2026 aired this week and brought a raft of new game announcements

This includes a new Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters sequel and a 2D Age of Sigmar game

Helldivers 2 is also getting a Warhammer 40,000 collab, and Space Marine 2 just received a massive update

The Warhammer Skulls showcase came back for its 10th year this week and delivered a deluge of Warhammer video game news.

The headline announcements include the reveal of a Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters sequel called Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Deathwatch coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S.

Developed by Complex Games, it builds on the strategy gameplay of the previous instalment with a refined class system and a wide array of customization options.

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Warhammer Age of Sigmar fans are also getting a rare new game with Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster. It's a 2D platformer which has you creeping around as a Skaven assassin, as is due to drop on PC, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2 next year.

For those that don't want to have to wait, tactical RPG sequel Warhammer 40,000 Mechanicus 2 launched on the day of the event for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC. In addition to continuing the original game's story, it features a new narrative campaign that lets you play as the evil Necrons.

There were also plenty of reveals of new content for existing games. PlayStation published sci-fi horde shooter Helldivers 2 is getting a Warhammer 40,000 collab later this year, while Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is getting a new Skitarii character DLC.

Of course, the mega-popular Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 got a huge new update to celebrate the event. It adds a new operations mode mission, a new sidearm, three new Heroic weapons, six new armor pieces, and even a practice arena zone on the battle barge that lets you test your loadouts before you deploy.

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All of this new content is free, though season pass 2 owners also get access to the new Iron Hands Chapter Pack DLC.

If all that wasn't enough, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius is getting a new DLC and is 100% off on PC gaming platform Steam in a limited-time offer that lasts until the end of the week!

Make sure to claim it before it's gone, and check out some of the other Warhammer news on the official community blog.