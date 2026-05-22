Take-Two Interactive has reaffirmed GTA 6 's November 19, 2026, launch date

Strauss Zelnick says marketing begins this summer, hinting at late June

A third trailer appearing at upcoming game events isn't impossible

Rumors of a third trailer or a potential delay to gaming's most anticipated title, from Rockstar Games, have run rampant for months — and fortunately, the answers are finally here.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has reaffirmed Grand Theft Auto 6's November 19, 2026, launch date in the company's latest earnings report, and, in an interview with Variety, reiterated that marketing for the game will begin in the summer.

Notably, Zelnick previously expressed confidence that no further delays were on the cards, stating that Take-Two and Rockstar won't greenlight or spend money on marketing "until we're pretty close to release". With this in mind, it's pretty safe to assume that the November 19 launch date is set in stone once marketing kicks off.

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In the earnings report, Zelnick said: "We believe Fiscal 2027 will establish new record levels of operating performance driven by the November 19th launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, along with strong execution across our portfolio."

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Outside of the earnings call and report, Zelnick effectively insinuated that marketing for GTA 6 won't begin until late June (which is when summer officially starts in the US), stating: "So the next few weeks I don’t think it’ll be summertime yet, but when it’s summertime, Rockstar expects to start marketing GTA 6."

With both delay and marketing rumors addressed, fans can now settle, essentially now knowing when Rockstar Games will next make its move. Notably, this doesn't rule out the highly requested third trailer of GTA 6 appearing sooner than the purported late June, especially with Sony's PlayStation State of Play and Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest both in the first week of the month.

Regardless, there are likely plenty of huge announcements on other game IPs we can anticipate throughout June, and Rockstar Games' GTA 6 entering the fray at the end of the month is a perfect way to set the tone for the rest of 2026.

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