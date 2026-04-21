'If AI were to take anyone's job, wouldn't it take Elon Musk's job? The richest guy on Earth?' — Take-Two CEO says AI won't get rid of jobs, but allow artists to do 'higher quality work' instead

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The CEO recently said the idea that AI tools could create GTA 6 is "a laughable notion"

Grand Theft Auto 6&#039;s Lucia boxing a punching bag.
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)