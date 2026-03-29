'A high-speed digital cheat sheet': Google unveils TurboQuant AI-compression algorithm, which it claims can hugely reduce LLM memory usage
Google TurboQuant reduces AI memory use and boosts speed
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- Google TurboQuant reduces memory strain while maintaining accuracy across demanding workloads
- Vector compression reaches new efficiency levels without additional training requirements
- Key-value cache bottlenecks remain central to AI system performance limits
Large language models (LLMs) depend heavily on internal memory structures that store intermediate data for rapid reuse during processing.
One of the most critical components is the key-value cache, described as a “high-speed digital cheat sheet” that avoids repeated computation.
This mechanism improves responsiveness, but it also creates a major bottleneck because high-dimensional vectors consume substantial memory resources.Article continues below
Memory bottlenecks and scaling pressure
As models scale, this memory demand becomes increasingly difficult to manage without compromising speed or accessibility in modern LLM deployments.
Traditional approaches attempt to reduce this burden through quantization, a method that compresses numerical precision.
However, these techniques often introduce trade-offs, particularly reduced output quality or additional memory overhead from stored constants.
This tension between efficiency and accuracy remains unresolved in many existing systems that rely on AI tools for large-scale processing.