A new software update for the PlayStation Portal will arrive on March 18

The update will add a new 1080p High Quality mode for Remote Play and Cloud Streaming

A way to create an account straight from the device is also being added

Sony has announced a new system software update for the PlayStation Portal that will add a new graphics mode and additional quality-of-life improvements.

The company shared the details in a new PlayStation Blog post, confirming a March 18 release date for the update, which will improve performance and usability, and "deliver higher visual fidelity, smoother interactions, and a more seamless overall experience."

The first major feature is the addition of 1080p High Quality mode, which can be accessed during Remote Play and Cloud Streaming and offers a higher bitrate compared to the default 1080p Standard mode.

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Several enhancements are also coming to the handheld device to improve usability, including an improved product detail page that allows players to select a specific game from a bundle and the ability to see a clear on-screen notification for game invites.

Trophy notification will also clearly display the trophy name and associated image when unlocked, while Platinum trophies will also feature a special animation, and the search interface has been updated for a smoother experience.

In addition to these refinements, Portal owners will be able to quickly create a PlayStation account straight from the device, as well as sign in by scanning a QR code using a mobile device.

Sony also said that since its last update in November, cloud streaming monthly users have grown by 162% year-over-year in January, and now over 50% of PS Portal users are PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, which is "reflecting growing engagement with the cloud experience."

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It seems like Sony could be shifting the PlayStation Portal into a more standalone experience by offering these new features.

Offering the option to create a new PlayStation account straight from the device, which it calls a "smoother onboarding experience," sure sounds like a feature designed for new Portal users who don't own a PlayStation 5.

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