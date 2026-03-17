The PlayStation Portal is about to become even more of a PSP successor with its next major update
Sony could be going all-in with its handheld remote player
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- A new software update for the PlayStation Portal will arrive on March 18
- The update will add a new 1080p High Quality mode for Remote Play and Cloud Streaming
- A way to create an account straight from the device is also being added
Sony has announced a new system software update for the PlayStation Portal that will add a new graphics mode and additional quality-of-life improvements.
The company shared the details in a new PlayStation Blog post, confirming a March 18 release date for the update, which will improve performance and usability, and "deliver higher visual fidelity, smoother interactions, and a more seamless overall experience."
The first major feature is the addition of 1080p High Quality mode, which can be accessed during Remote Play and Cloud Streaming and offers a higher bitrate compared to the default 1080p Standard mode.Article continues below
Several enhancements are also coming to the handheld device to improve usability, including an improved product detail page that allows players to select a specific game from a bundle and the ability to see a clear on-screen notification for game invites.
Trophy notification will also clearly display the trophy name and associated image when unlocked, while Platinum trophies will also feature a special animation, and the search interface has been updated for a smoother experience.
In addition to these refinements, Portal owners will be able to quickly create a PlayStation account straight from the device, as well as sign in by scanning a QR code using a mobile device.
Sony also said that since its last update in November, cloud streaming monthly users have grown by 162% year-over-year in January, and now over 50% of PS Portal users are PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, which is "reflecting growing engagement with the cloud experience."
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It seems like Sony could be shifting the PlayStation Portal into a more standalone experience by offering these new features.
Offering the option to create a new PlayStation account straight from the device, which it calls a "smoother onboarding experience," sure sounds like a feature designed for new Portal users who don't own a PlayStation 5.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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