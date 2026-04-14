Leaker Moore's Law is Dead claims Sony will launch three PS6 devices in 2027

The leaker says a PS6 "lite", a main PS6, and a handheld will be released at the same time

It's also claimed that the consoles will range between $350 and $1000

A leaker has claimed Sony will launch its next-generation PlayStation with three devices in 2027, including two consoles and a companion handheld.

That's according to a new YouTube video from Moore's Law is Dead (MLID), who has previously accurately reported on other leaked hardware details, in which he attempted to estimate the pricing for the next PlayStation hardware following recent price hikes of the PS5 (via GamesRadar).

In the video, MLID claimed that Sony would launch a base PS6, a "lite" model dubbed the "PS6 S", and a PS6 handheld at the same time next year.

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