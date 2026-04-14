Sony may launch three PS6 devices in 2027, including a budget and main console and a handheld device all ranging between '$350' and '$1000', leaker claims
The main PS6 console could cost between $699 and $999
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- Leaker Moore's Law is Dead claims Sony will launch three PS6 devices in 2027
- The leaker says a PS6 "lite", a main PS6, and a handheld will be released at the same time
- It's also claimed that the consoles will range between $350 and $1000
A leaker has claimed Sony will launch its next-generation PlayStation with three devices in 2027, including two consoles and a companion handheld.
That's according to a new YouTube video from Moore's Law is Dead (MLID), who has previously accurately reported on other leaked hardware details, in which he attempted to estimate the pricing for the next PlayStation hardware following recent price hikes of the PS5 (via GamesRadar).
In the video, MLID claimed that Sony would launch a base PS6, a "lite" model dubbed the "PS6 S", and a PS6 handheld at the same time next year.Article continues below