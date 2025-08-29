A PlayStation 6 handheld is reportedly on the way

The information comes from a reliable hardware leaker

The handheld will allegedly be like the Nintendo Switch 2 and compatible with a dock

A reliable hardware leaker claims that Sony is working on a handheld version of the PlayStation 6, and it sounds an awful lot like a Nintendo Switch 2.

This information comes from the YouTube channel 'Moore's Law is Dead', which has previously accurately detailed PlayStation hardware ahead of its official reveal.

The handheld will allegedly be powered by an AMD system on a chip (SoC) codenamed 'Canis'. The leaker claims that Canis will feature four Zen 6c cores and two Zen 6 Low Power cores for running system tasks.

This apparently will be paired with a 16x Compute Unit RDNA 5 GPU.

Interestingly, the leaker says that the handheld will be compatible with a dock - one of my favorite features of the Nintendo Switch 2. In handheld mode, its GPU will run at 1.2GHz, which is then boosted to 1.65GHz when docked, to presumably support a higher output resolution.

They also speculate on the potential price, arguing that it will be around $500 in order to compete with the Switch 2.

Given the high cost of other Sony hardware, I think this price prediction might be a little far-fetched, but we'll just have to wait and see.

In related news, the company recently revealed a slate of pricey Ghost of Yōtei PS5 hardware and announced that it would be increasing the price of the console by $50 in the US.