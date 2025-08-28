The Ghost of Yōtei Limited Edition PS5 Console bundles will be available for pre-order on September 4

Sony has finally unveiled the prices and pre-order dates for its brand new Ghost of Yōtei PlayStation 5 hardware bundles.

Ahead of the launch of Sucker Punch's next game, Sony has announced that pre-orders for its Ghost of Yōtei Limited Edition PS5 Console bundles and accessories will be available for pre-order starting September 4 at 10 AM local time.

The latest hardware collection will be available in gold and black color variations and consist of limited edition PS5 consoles featuring Ghost of Yōtei's map of Ezo and matching DualSense Wireless controllers depicting a silhouette of Atsu on the touchpad. You can check out the details and prices below.

As explained in the latest PlayStation Blog post, the PS5 Console – Ghost of Yōtei Gold Limited Edition Bundle will be available globally and is inspired by the Japanese art form kintsugi, a traditional process to repair broken ceramics with lacquer and gold.

Meanwhile, the PS5 Console – Ghost of Yōtei Black Limited Edition Bundle will be exclusively available at PlayStation Direct and draws inspiration from the Japanese traditional art form, Sumi-e, which is the use of black ink on paintings.

Both bundles include a limited edition PS5 console with disc drive, a matching DualSense wireless controller, and a digital copy of Ghost of Yōtei Standard Edition that includes pre-order content, which includes a unique in-game mask for Atsu, and a set of seven PSN avatars featuring concept art of Atsu and each member of the Yōtei Six.

For those who already own a console, Console Covers for the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro – Ghost of Yōtei Gold Limited Edition will also be available directly from PlayStation Direct and in limited quantities in other regions through select online retailers.

Both DualSense controllers will also be available as a standalone purchase.

PS5 Console – Ghost of Yōtei Gold Limited Edition Bundle - $599.99 / £519.99 GBP / €599.99 / 86,980 Yen

- $599.99 / £519.99 GBP / €599.99 / 86,980 Yen PlayStation 5 (model group-slim) and PlayStation 5 Pro Console Covers – Ghost of Yōtei Gold Limited Edition - $64.99 USD / £54.99 €64.99 / 8,980 Yen

- $64.99 USD / £54.99 €64.99 / 8,980 Yen DualSense Wireless Controller – Ghost of Yōtei Gold Limited Edition - $84.99 / £74.99 / €84.99 / 12,480 Yen

- $84.99 / £74.99 / €84.99 / 12,480 Yen PS5 Console – Ghost of Yōtei Black Limited Edition Bundle - $599.99 / £519.99 / €599.99 / 86,980 Yen

- $599.99 / £519.99 / €599.99 / 86,980 Yen DualSense Wireless Controller – Ghost of Yōtei Black Limited Edition - $84.99 / £74.99 / €84.99 / 12,480 Yen The DualSense Wireless Controller – Ghost of Yōtei Black Limited Edition will also be available at select retailers in Japan

- $84.99 / £74.99 / €84.99 / 12,480 Yen

Looking to get your hands on the new hardware?

Check out our guides on where to buy the Ghost of Yōtei consoles, as well as where to buy the PS5 Ghost of Yōtei DualSense controllers.