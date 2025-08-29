Call of Duty Next event – start date for the next Black Ops 7 reveal

Call of Duty Next will return next month (September 30), bringing a whole host of reveals related to Black Ops 7, Warzone, and Call of Duty Mobile. The start date has been revealed, and we can expect there to be a huge live event featuring all of the biggest Call of Duty streamers.

Black Ops 7 is likely to be the focus of Call of Duty Next, given that we've still got a fair bit to learn about the new FPS game. There's set to be a Black Ops 7 beta later this year, too, so hopefully we'll see more on what's included and how to participate. If early signs are anything, Black Ops 7 is a new direction for the series, one that could end up hitting with fans. The game could even end up on our best PC games list by the end of the year.

Here's the Call of Duty Next start date, as well as some info on what to expect based on last year's event. As we move into September, Activision is likely to announce more details on the streamers involved and the show length. For now, here's everything we know so far.

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty Next airs September 30, 2025. Precise timings have yet to be revealed, but given that it's usually held in Los Angeles, expect it to revolve around Pacific US Time.

Call of Duty Next - what to expect

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 | Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Activision is yet to announce the full details for Call of Duty Next. What we do know is that it'll be a live event that shows off what's next for the franchise. This means Black Ops 7 reveals, Warzone updates, and details on future Call of Duty Mobile content. Here's what's been said about the event so far:

First look at what's ahead for the COD franchise

Black Ops 7 Multiplayer and Zombies gameplay and streamer access

All new experiences in Warzone

The latest content coming to Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Next - predictions and what I'd like to see

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty Next events are always a great mix of extended gameplay sessions and reveals around the new games. Personally, I'm not sold on Black Ops 7 yet, especially given we only got Black Ops 6 last year. I loved BO6, but dropped off shortly after launch, mostly pulled away by other games like Marvel Rivals.

I need to see more information on the Campaign, as the 'online co-op' aspect is ringing some alarm bells. Namely, reminding me of Modern Warfare 3, the last game that followed only a year after its predecessor. This Campaign was an underbaked and largely recycled mix of Warzone areas and open-ended gameplay. Hopefully, Treyarch can convince me that Black Ops 7 is indeed a full game, but I'll need to be shown proof at the Call of Duty Next event.

I expect there to be a focus on Multiplayer at the event, with map reveals and a look at the new movement mechanics. This will then be followed by a switch to streamer gameplay, as they'll likely all be in the same hall playing at individual stations. Call of Duty usually saves Campaign deep dives for later, but it's possible we'll see a short mission or get interviews with some of the actors that feature in the story.