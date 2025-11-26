Intel’s W890 platform supports dual-tier configurations for professional workstation flexibility

Expert-class systems provide 112 PCIe lanes for high-performance GPU and storage setups

Granite Rapids-WS processors will feature up to 86 cores and 172 threads

Recent leaks have claimed Intel’s upcoming Granite Rapids-WS HEDT processors will be built on the W890 workstation platform, promising notable upgrades for professional computing.

The platform introduces a Socket E2 design with 4,710 LGA pins, supporting CPUs with thermal design power up to 350 watts.

It accommodates both standard DDR5 DIMMs and registered DDR5 modules in quad-channel configurations that reach speeds of 5,200 MT/s.

PCIe lanes and connectivity for demanding workloads

In total, systems can address up to 2 terabytes of memory per processor socket, a substantial improvement over previous workstation platforms.

The W890 platform supports two tiers: Expert-class and Mainstream - Expert-class systems offer 112 PCIe lanes, with 96 PCIe 5.0 and 16 PCIe 4.0 lanes, while Mainstream variants provide 80 PCIe 5.0 lanes.

This configuration enables workstations to run multiple GPUs, storage drives, and expansion cards without bottlenecks.

Connectivity includes USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports, multiple SATA III interfaces, dual SlimSAS connectors providing PCIe 4.0 x4 bandwidth, and a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet controller.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Power delivery uses a standard 24-pin ATX connector and supports up to four additional 8-pin CPU headers, and server-grade management relies on an ASPEED AST2600 BMC and Nuvoton system supervisor.

Leaked specifications suggest the W890 platform is Intel’s response to AMD’s Threadripper ecosystem in premium HEDT workstations.

The top-tier Granite Rapids-WS processor reportedly features 86 cores, 172 threads, 336 MB of L3 cache, and single-core boost speeds approaching 4.8 GHz.

Memory subsystem enhancements and a flexible PCIe topology are expected to benefit rendering, simulation, and data analysis tasks.

While AMD maintains higher maximum core counts and cache, Intel’s design prioritizes memory speed and throughput for professional workloads.

Mobile workstations and mini PC systems are unlikely to utilize the full capabilities of the W890 platform due to thermal and spatial limitations.

Standard desktop workstations, however, can take advantage of the expanded memory, PCIe lanes, and connectivity options to support high-performance computing tasks.

These leaks provide a first look at Intel’s approach to retaining competitiveness in HEDT workstations.

Final adoption and performance will depend on production CPUs and the official motherboard designs to be revealed at CES 2026.

Via TechPowerUp

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.