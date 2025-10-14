Leaker 'Moore's Law is Dead' has revealed what he claims is the processor for the next Xbox console

He says the AMD Magnus APU will make Microsoft's next console more powerful than the PS6 and more expensive

He believes the next Xbox could run at 4K 144FPS on a gaming monitor

According to a new leak, the next-generation Xbox console will be more powerful than the PlayStation 6, but it might be more expensive.

In the same video where he claimed the next Xbox console is targeting a 2027 release, leaker and YouTuber 'Moore's Law is Dead' revealed what he claimed was the AMD Magnus APU, the main processor for Microsoft's next console, which combines a CPU and a GPU (thanks, VGC).

While detailing the main specs, he said the processor will be 46% larger than the one supposedly set to be featured in the PS6, and that it will be more powerful than Sony's next console.

However, due to its size and power, he believes the next Xbox console might cost more than the PS6, and somewhere between $800 and $1200.

"It should be stronger than the PS6, but at the same time, it will also be more expensive because of this larger size and its use of bridge dies and likely a larger RAM capacity compared to the PS6, at least if it wants to work well as a PC console hybrid," he said.

AMD Magnus APU Full Leak: RDNA 5, Zen 6, 110 TOPS NPU = XBOX Next-Gen Console! - YouTube Watch On

The YouTuber's comments follow earlier speculation that Microsoft's next piece of hardware will be more like a PC, which could also feature a "TV-friendly shell" that also "has a specific set of specs in mind", although at the time, there were no details regarding its processor or its size.

They also claimed that if Microsoft pushed the Magnus APU, it could "end up notably faster than PlayStation 6"; however, "even in extreme scenarios, I don't think it will be more than about a third faster than the PlayStation 6 console."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Don’t forget that even in an extreme situation, the next-gen Xbox, though faster, is probably less of a difference than even Xbox One X to PS4 Pro, so most true console gamers probably won’t care if they’re gaming on a big screen TV, on a couch," he added.

In addition, he suggested that the power of the PC-hybrid Xbox will likely be more noticeable on a gaming monitor than a TV, explaining that he expects the "Xbox Magnus" to be "a more premium version of the same performance you would get from a PS6."

"For example, if a given PS6 game was running 4K 120fps with ray tracing on - and of course it would also have FSR4 or something to get there - I would suspect that Magnus would, instead of doing 4K 120fps, do like 4K 144fps," Moore's explained. "Like, it could do 20% higher frame rates, which doesn’t matter on a big screen TV really, but does matter if you’re gaming on a monitor on your desk, which Magnus will be more meant for than the PlayStation."

He concluded, "So yeah, that’s how I look at Magnus versus the PlayStation [6]. Roughly [the] same performance, but will give PC gamers stuff they would appreciate that could outperform the PS6, but probably only in scenarios PC gamers would care about."

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.