Razer has slashed the price of its best mobile controller for Black Friday

Deals
By published

A five star deal

A lowest-ever price on the Razer Kishi Ultra.
(Image credit: Razer / Future)

If you're hunting for a mobile controller deal over Black Friday, then Razer's highly rated Kishi Ultra should be at the top of your watchlist. Right now you can grab it at Amazon for just $79.99 (was $149.99) in the US or only £75.99 (was £149.99) in the UK.

Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale

Today's best mobile controller Black Friday deal

Razer Kishi Ultra
Lowest-ever price
Save $70
Razer Kishi Ultra: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

The Razer Kishi Ultra was $54 off at Amazon earlier this week, but has now fallen down to an even better price! With a $70 discount it's almost half-price and by far the lowest price around right now.

Price check: Best Buy - $104.99 | Walmart - $137 | Razer - $104.99

View Deal
Razer Kishi Ultra
Lowest-ever price
Save £74
Razer Kishi Ultra: was £149.99 now £75.99 at Amazon

A new lowest-ever price for the Razer Kishi Ultra in the UK at Amazon, and again the lowest price around. According to the retailer this deal is set to end on December 1, so there are just a few days left to claim it.

Price check: Razer - £104.99 | Currys - £148.97

View Deal

I rate the Razer Kishi Ultra as one of the best mobile controllers out there today. It achieved a rare five out of five score in my review, plus won our 2024 TechRadar Choice Awards prize for 'Best Mobile Gaming Accessory'.

What makes the controller so good? Well much of it comes down to comfort. With full size grips, similar in scale to an Xbox Wireless Controller, it feels fantastic in the hands and remains comfortable over even the longest gaming sessions.

It also features premium materials, with lovely tactile buttons that are perfect for mashing. The controller connects to your phone via USB Type-C, which means its broadly compatible with Android devices and recent iOS ones, but also extends far enough to fit small tablets like an iPad Mini.

In addition to compatibility with a wide range of games like Zenless Zone Zero and Call of Duty: Mobile, the Razer Nexus app lets you remap on-screen inputs to physical buttons so it even works with games that aren't officially supported.

Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales

CATEGORIES
Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Gaming Editor

Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.

Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.

Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.