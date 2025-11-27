Razer has slashed the price of its best mobile controller for Black Friday
A five star deal
If you're hunting for a mobile controller deal over Black Friday, then Razer's highly rated Kishi Ultra should be at the top of your watchlist. Right now you can grab it at Amazon for just $79.99 (was $149.99) in the US or only £75.99 (was £149.99) in the UK.
• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale
Both of these Black Friday deals take the controller down to a new lowest-ever price in their respective regions, representing some incredible value. At these prices, the Kishi Ultra is significantly cheaper than the competing Backbone One despite offering more features and a significantly more comfortable design.
(Not in the US or UK? See today's best deals in your region below)
Today's best mobile controller Black Friday deal
The Razer Kishi Ultra was $54 off at Amazon earlier this week, but has now fallen down to an even better price! With a $70 discount it's almost half-price and by far the lowest price around right now.
Price check: Best Buy - $104.99 | Walmart - $137 | Razer - $104.99
A new lowest-ever price for the Razer Kishi Ultra in the UK at Amazon, and again the lowest price around. According to the retailer this deal is set to end on December 1, so there are just a few days left to claim it.
Price check: Razer - £104.99 | Currys - £148.97
I rate the Razer Kishi Ultra as one of the best mobile controllers out there today. It achieved a rare five out of five score in my review, plus won our 2024 TechRadar Choice Awards prize for 'Best Mobile Gaming Accessory'.
What makes the controller so good? Well much of it comes down to comfort. With full size grips, similar in scale to an Xbox Wireless Controller, it feels fantastic in the hands and remains comfortable over even the longest gaming sessions.
It also features premium materials, with lovely tactile buttons that are perfect for mashing. The controller connects to your phone via USB Type-C, which means its broadly compatible with Android devices and recent iOS ones, but also extends far enough to fit small tablets like an iPad Mini.
In addition to compatibility with a wide range of games like Zenless Zone Zero and Call of Duty: Mobile, the Razer Nexus app lets you remap on-screen inputs to physical buttons so it even works with games that aren't officially supported.
