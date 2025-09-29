A new PS5 Pro model is reportedly on the way

It will allegedly not feature any major changes

This is far from the first PlayStation console revision, and would fall in line with tweaks to the original PS5

There might be a new PlayStation 5 Pro model on the way, but it's not going to be significantly different from the current one.

That's according to reliable hardware leaker 'billbil-kun' on the French-language blog Dealabs. They claim that a new PS5 Pro console with the model number CFI-7121 is heading to Europe.

CFI-7121 will allegedly not be that different from the current version - which has the model number CFI-7021 in the region. They suggest that it will offer the same 2TB of internal storage and overall design, theorizing that any alterations will relate to areas like power efficiency.

This would be far from the first PS5 console revision. The launch PS5 was first updated in August 2021 with a new model that had a slightly smaller heatsink and changed the design of the screw on its removable base.

This was then followed by another version a year later that featured another redesigned heatsink and weighed a little less.

This upcoming PS5 Pro model will likely follow a similar pattern, and roll at changes that don't impact use of the console in any tangible way. I'd expect a few small tweaks, perhaps aimed at improving ventilation, reducing the amount of material used in production, or something along those lines.

