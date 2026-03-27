Sony is raising the prices of its PlayStation 5 consoles and the PS Portal

The PS5 Pro will now cost $899.99, up from $749.99

The PS5 price tag will increase by $100 and soon cost $649.99

Sony has announced that it will be raising the price of its PlayStation 5 hardware again next month.

In a new PlayStation Blog post, the company cites the "continued pressures in the global economic landscape" and has decided to increase the cost of its PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally starting April 2, 2026.

The PS5 price tag will increase by $100 / £100 and soon cost $649.99 / £569.99, up from $549.99 / £479.99, while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $599.99 / £519.99 instead of $499.99 / £429.99. As for the PS5 Pro, the console will increase from $749.99 / £699.99 to $899.99 / £789.99.

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The PlayStation Portal remote player will also get a new $249.99 / £219.99 price tag, up from $199.99 / £199.99.

"We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide," said Isabelle Tomatis, vice president, global marketing, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The last time Sony increased the price of its hardware was in August 2025, stating at the time that "a challenging economic environment" led to the "difficult decision" of hiking the cost of PS5 consoles by $50.

You can check out the new prices for all regions below.