One of my top gaming headset picks just got a new level of personalization — Audeze's ReSkin earcup covers let you 'bring flair and personality' to your headset

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A new skin to breathe some personality into your Maxwell 2

An Audeze Maxwell 2 gaming headset on a black surface accompanied by four of the new ReSkin earcup designs.
(Image credit: Audeze)