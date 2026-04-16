Turtle Beach reveals the successor to the Stealth Pro, one of our favorite premium gaming headsets, featuring CrossPlay 2.0 multiplatform switching and Dolby Atmos
The gaming headset launches on May 17
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- Turtle Beach's Stealth Pro II wireless multiplatform gaming headset launches on May 17
- Two versions will be available for Xbox, and PlayStation and PC
- Both headsets offer CrossPlay 2.0 for multiplatform switching
Turtle Beach has announced the Stealth Pro II wireless multiplatform gaming headset, the successor to the acclaimed Stealth Pro.
The Stealth Pro II will launch with two versions on May 17 and is designed for both PC and consoles, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5, as well as Bluetooth-equipped mobile devices.
Both models, whether it be the Xbox or PlayStation and PC version, feature Japan Audio Society certified 24-bit/96kHz Hi-Res Wireless Audio, 60mm Eclipse dual drivers, Active Noise Cancellation, and Dolby Atmos for the clearest surround sound.Article continues below