Sony has announced new Inzone products

This includes the open back Inzone H6 Air wired gaming headset

It is also updating its Inzone M10S monitor with the enhanced Inzone M10S 2

Sony is expanding its Inzone hardware brand with a slate of new products, including an incredibly light wired gaming headset with some serious audio chops and a revised version of one of its best gaming monitors.

The new Inzone H6 Air wired gaming headset is the star of today's reveals, offering an open-back design and an overall weight of just 199g — placing it among the lightest headsets on the market. Visually, it looks quite similar to the existing Inzone H9 2 Wireless, though with perforated aluminium earcup shells.

Designed for the highest level of detail in games, they headset is powered by the same drivers as Sony's acclaimed MDR-MV1 open-back studio monitor headphones which has been specially adapted for enhanced bass. Despite this, they're significantly cheaper than the MDR-MV1, which costs around $400 / £340 at just £175 (that's roughly $170).

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