Think the PS5 Pro is too expensive? This infamously pricey gaming console is coming back from the dead
The original Neo Geo AES would cost over $1,600 in today's money
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
- Plaion Replai and SNK have announced a new retro console
- The Neo Geo AES+ brings back the seriously pricey '90s system
- This re-release costs $249.99 / £179.99 / AU$329.99 and launches on November 12, 2026
Retro video game brand Plaion Replai has announced a new retro console in collaboration with publisher SNK, and it's a revival of the infamously expensive Neo Geo AES.
Originally released in the 1990s, the Neo Geo AES was basically the PlayStation 5 Pro of its age - a luxury enthusiast console aimed at the most hardcore gamers. One of the most powerful consoles on the market at the time, it retailed for $649.99 in the US, which is roughly just over $1,600 in today's money when adjusted for inflation.
Luckily, its modern incarnation, the Neo Geo AES+, which is set to hit shelves on November 12 this year, is considerably cheaper at $249.99 / £179.99 / AU$329.99. It maintains the exact look of the original console and doesn't rely on emulation. Rather, it's powered by re-engineered ASIC chips that should deliver an experience as close to the original hardware as possible.Article continues below