Housemarque says it 'hancrafted levels, art, design, and combat encounters' and 'kind of connect them in a procedural matter' to create Saros' ever-changing levels
Housemarque playtested Saros a lot "to ensure that we have a really great flow across the experience"
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- Saros features "handcrafted" levels that were built "in a procedural matter"
- Levels will alter in appearance every time players respawn
- Art director Simone Silvestri says the team play-tested the game a lot to ensure "a really great flow across the experience"
Housemarque's Saros features handcrafted levels that will change every time you respawn, opening up new paths that lead to additional rewards.
In PlayStation Blog's hands-on preview for Saros, creative director Gregory Louden and art director Simone Silvestri discussed the game's core features at length, including the game's roguelike mechanics.
In Saros, when players die, they'll immediately respawn, but levels that have previously been explored will be physically and visually altered, meaning players will need to use their wits and the game's branching paths to explore their surroundings.Article continues below
“We have handcrafted levels, handcrafted art, handcrafted design, handcrafted combat enco