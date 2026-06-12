Control Resonant lead level designer Anne-Marie Grönroos and art director Elmeri Raitanen want players to engage in side content alongside the story

Grönroos says, "We want the player to kind of get lost in the world in a good way"

The game will also feature linear "dungeons", which Grönroos says are a "really nice contrast" to the overworld

Remedy Entertainment has placed a lot of emphasis on exploration in Control Resonant, and it wants players to discover and engage in side content in the game's open areas alongside the main story as much as possible.

That's according to lead level designer Anne-Marie Grönroos and art director Elmeri Raitanen, who discussed how Remedy went about creating the game's ambitious open world after Control's interior setting, in an interview with TechRadar Gaming at a preview event alongside this year's Summer Game Fest.

Raitanen explained that the team is "standing on the shoulders of an aesthetic giant," so moving past the award-winning Control's level design and striking concept was a challenge.

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"From the design side, well, we did the first Control, [and] I think we were a bit naive back then, we didn't really realize how big of a jump it could be, [you] could go from Quantum Break, which was like a completely linear game, to something [Control] where you're actually supposed to backtrack, and it's more open, and it has a main mission, it has side missions, and so on," Grönroos said.

"So, there definitely was a lot of stuff in there we learned, but it was impressive what we did back then, but there were still a lot left out of out of there that we couldn't really get done in the first game, so this one, we are now outside [in] Manhattan, so the world is much bigger, the areas are more distinct from each other, they have more of this identity that has been thought of."