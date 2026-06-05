Control Resonant art director Elmeri Raitanen confirms it was always the plan to make a game starring Dylan next

Raitanen explains that creating the world of Control was the priority

This allowed the team to create more "organic characters"

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that it was always the plan to make a Control game starring Dylan.

That's according to Control Resonant art director Elmeri Raitanen, who told TechRadar Gaming in an interview at a preview event just before this year's Summer Game Fest that a game starring Dylan as the playable protagonist was a concept the studio always had in mind.

However, Raitanen said building Control's "high level" world came first and foremost, even when making the first game starring Dylan's sister Jesse, because it allowed for more creative opportunities.

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"The high-level idea in building the world of Control, and the Control franchise, of course, is that we want to be like 'world first', as I think it creates more organic characters," Raitanen explained.

"So we create the world, and then there are opportunities to have these different lenses into it, or different stories. So, the first one was Control [which] was Jesse's angle into it, and now we're looking at the other side of the fate and coin, so to speak, so Dylan's point of view."

He stressed, "It has always been the high-level plan of Control as a world, [and how] we approach these things."

Lead level designer Anne-Marie Grönroos also added that there is a "symmetry" between the two games, explaining that Jesse is an outsider who steps inside the Oldest House in the first game, whereas in Resonant, Dylan is the one who leaves and experiences Manhattan for the first time as an adult, and it's someplace "he doesn't belong."

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"Then things that are mundane to us and actually strange to him," Grönroos said.

Control Resonant launches on September 24 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Remedy has previously confirmed that while Jesse will appear alongside her bro