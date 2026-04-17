Age rating leak suggests Starfield might really come to Nintendo Switch 2
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By Demi Williams published
A PS5 port officially launched earlier this month
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- A new rating for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Starfield has been spotted online
- The port has been rated by the Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information board
- Bethesda has yet to formally announce the port
A Nintendo Switch 2 version of Starfield is seemingly real as Bethesda's space-faring role-playing game (RPG) gets a new rating.
As reported by Universo Nintendo, Starfield has officially been rated for the Switch 2 by the Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information board.
The screenshot shows that it was filed in its database on April 15, 2026, with an ESRB rating of "R", meaning "Restricted", as it features "violence, drugs, and inappropriate language."Article continues below