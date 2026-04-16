The Witcher 3 director, Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, has praised Crimson Desert for "delivering something quite fresh" from other AAA games

Pearl Abyss recently announced that the game has sold five million copies

There are still plenty of updates to come from Pearl Abyss with new game content

Pearl Abyss is receiving heaps of praise for its efforts on Crimson Desert, mainly thanks to its open-world design, which rewards players for their curiosity during exploration — and recent compliments and copies sold back that up.

In an interview with The Game Business, Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, director of The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt, praised Crimson Desert — alongside the likes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 — for standing out from other AAA games and pushing the boundary beyond what players are accustomed to.

Further justifying Tomaszkiewicz's compliments is the fact that Pearl Abyss recently announced that it has sold five million copies of Crimson Desert, marking the game as a huge success for the developer (based on the reported $133 million development cost). And frankly, after 175 hours of playtime, the game gets my praise as well.

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Speaking about attempting "risky stuff" in AAA RPGs for more immersion, Tomaszkiewicz said: "I think that this [idea] is growing these days, because when you look at Clair Obscur, or Crimson Desert right now, those games are different.

"They are not a copy of other AAA games, but delivering something quite fresh. And I'm really glad of it because I'm starting to feel like I did in the 1990s when I played games on my 286 PC, or even on the Atari where every game was different."