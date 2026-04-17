Users of Anthropic's Claude AI platform will soon need to provide government-issued ID such as a passport or driving licence in order to use the service.

The company confirmed users will need to provide ID to access "certain capabilities" within Claude AI tools, but claimed it was part of its "routine platform integrity checks".

The move, rolled out in partnership with Persona Identities, has already worried some users, who are concerned their data may be stored and used for other purposes, despite Anthropic denying this is the case.

Article continues below

Claude user data

"Being responsible with powerful technology starts with knowing who is using it," a Claude Support post outlining the news explained. "Identity verification helps us prevent abuse, enforce our usage policies, and comply with legal obligations."

"We are rolling out identity verification for a few use cases, and you might see a verification prompt when accessing certain capabilities, as part of our routine platform integrity checks, or other safety and compliance measures."

As part of the verification process, Anthropic says users may also be asked to take a live selfie with your phone, or your webcam, to prove their identity, with the company saying the whole process "typically takes under five minutes".

Government-issued ID "from most countries" will be accepted, so long as it includes a photo of the user - for example, a passport, driver's license or state/provincial ID card, or national identity card.