OpenClaw and other third parties removed from Claude subscription as of April 4, 2026

"These tools put an outsized strain on our systems," Anthropic says

OpenClaw founders criticise Anthropic for "lock[ing] out open source"

Anthropic has removed a number of third-party tools, including OpenClaw, from the standard Claude subscription with effect from April 4, 2026, meaning that users wishing to connect to OpenClaw and other third-party services will need to pay separately.

"Starting April 4..., you’ll no longer be able to use your Claude subscription limits for third-party harnesses including OpenClaw," the company wrote in an email shared by a customer (via Hacker News).

With existing subscription limits no longer applying to the use of these tools, users will need to take on pay-as-you-go billing, prepaid usage bundles or API costs to regain access.

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OpenClaw is now separately chargeable for Claude users

"To make the transition easier, we’re offering a one-time credit for extra usage equal to your monthly subscription price," Anthropic added, which is redeemable until April 17. Up to 30% off bundles is also being offered.

The company likely made the change because Claude subscriptions were designed for human chat usage, not for autonomous agent workflows. with agentic tools like OpenClaw generating massive compute usage beyond what a typical human user would require, it's put Anthropic's current model under strain.

"We’ve been working to manage demand across the board, but these tools put an outsized strain on our systems," the company added in its email.

Users are also being promised the potential to refund their subscriptions based on the fact that their terms have changed.