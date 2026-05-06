Anthropic rolls out a host of new AI agents to target 'the most time-consuming work in financial services'
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By Craig Hale published
Anthropic unveils 10 dedicated AI agents for finance workers
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- 10 new finance-specific AI agents have been launched by Anthropic
- You can also use Claude directly within Excel and other Office apps
- Claude Opus 4.7 performs better than GPT-5.5 and Gemini 3.1 Pro
Anthropic has launched 10 prebuilt AI agents designed for banks, insurers and other financial institutions to help speed up some of the most time-consuming tasks within the industry.
Available through a number of the company's offerings, including Claude Cowork, Claude Code and Claude Managed Agents, these purpose-built agents are designed to be deployed in "days rather than months."
The Claude maker also used the announcement to remind finance workers that Claude is now available directly within Microsoft Excel and other Office apps.Article continues below