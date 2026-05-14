Claude for Small Business connects with popular software like Quickbooks and Google Workspace

15 agentic workflows and 15 skills have already been built by Anthropic for SMBs

A US upskilling tour will train 100 leaders per stop and include Claude Max subscriptions

Anthropic has launched Claude for Small Business, which packages AI connectors, purpose-build workflows and other automation tools into a suite designed to help SMBs and solopreneurs get the most out of AI.

The new SMB package connects the increasingly popular chatbot with some of the most widely used software, including Quickbooks, PayPal, HubSpot, Canva, Docusign, Google Workspace and Microsoft 365.

Claude's new pre-built SMB connectors have been designed to make the chatbot more plug-and-play, catering to smaller businesses that don't have the time or money to build out their own customizations.

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Claude for Small Business ships with pre-built connectors and more

"Small businesses make up nearly half the American economy, but they've never had the resources of bigger companies," Anthropic President Daniela Amodei explained.

We also already know that SMBs make up around 99% of all UK businesses, thus the SMB offers a huge expansion opportunity for Anthropic.

Key to this SMB offering are 15 "ready-to-run" agentic workflows covering finance, operations, sales, marketing, HR and customer service, as well as another 15 skills designed to tackle some of the biggest paint points cited by small businesses.

Positioning the new product as an attempt to close the AI adoption gap between large enterprises and small companies, Anthropic is also planning to support those with fewer resources with training opportunities. Coinciding with the launch of Claude for Small Business is an 'SMB Tour' – a scheme that'll visit at least 10 US cities with free half-day AI workshops, targeting around 100 local business leaders per stop.

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As part of the tour, attendees will also get a month's free Claude Max, worth around $100. As for Claude for Business, it's a bundle of integrations that sits on top of existing subscription tiers, rather than being its own standalone tier, allowing businesses to pick the right level for their needs.

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