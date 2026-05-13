Anthropic reveals a host of new legal tools for Claude, including 12 new plugins
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By Craig Hale published
Claude gets new legal tools
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- Anthropic is adding 20+ MCP connectors and 12 plugins to Claude for legal workers
- They'll be available across Claude, Claude Cowork and other third-party office apps
- Claude continues to get new industry-specific releases
Anthropic has lifted the wraps off a series of tools and plugins designed specifically for the legal space, including more than 20 MCP connectors to link Claude to dedicated legal software and 12 plugins to tackle specific workflows.
With connections to the likes of DocuSign, LexisNexis, Thomson Reuters and Everlaw, it means Claude can access things like case files, research tools and other documents for fuller context.
This comes amid rising engagement from legal workers, with Anthropic now declaring that they're the "most engaged Claude Cowork users of any knowledge-work function."