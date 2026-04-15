<p id="elk-9bc9b30c-9ce7-4750-8e34-c665bd2e5cf0">Anthropic's status page for Claude specifically calls out issues with logging into the platform, and my colleague and I are seeing that on mobile. The login fails regardless of the choice and displays this error at the top.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">The most recent update reads, "Claude.ai and Platform are down. Login for Claude Code does not work via Claude.ai.'</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-0de40014-94ab-430f-9a91-fb4c2b9007f5"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:5098px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="aEjnw7zMGkSLXKdr8w7zdn" name="Claude login issue" alt="Claude login issue" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/aEjnw7zMGkSLXKdr8w7zdn.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="5098" height="2868" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)</span></figcaption></figure><a id="elk-seasonal" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>