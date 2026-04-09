Claude Managed Agents is Anthropic's new AI agent management platform

Enterprises can use it for sandboxing, coordination, governance and multi-agent collaboration

The platform is in public beta with consumption-based pricing, self-evaluation is in research preview

Anthropic has revealed a new enterprise-focused platform for building and running AI agents, and it hopes to be able to help its customers "go from prototype to launch in days rather than months."

The new Claude Managed Agents platform comes in response to an AI agent building experience that, today, is fragmented, dependent on a lot of engineering and hard to scale.

Claude Managed Agents should be able to reduce that engineering overhead considerably, standardizing deployment so that engineering teams can focus on logic and solving real-world problems rather than the underlying infrastructure.

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Claude Managed Agents makes it easier (and quicker) to deploy AI agents

The company highlighted four of the key proposals included within the new platform: secure sandboxing; long-running autonomous sessions; multi-agent coordination so that agents can "parallelize complex work"; and governance, identity management and execution tracing. All of these show AI evolving from handling simple tasks to entire workflows, with multiple agents now able to collaborate end-to-end.

"Managed Agents is purpose-built for Claude," Anthropic wrote, signalling a similar position to OpenAI and Microsoft's offerings. While centralized platforms introduce the risk of vendor lock-in, they give companies like Anthropic and customers more control over safety.

And just like Anthropic's recent introduction of Code Review, "Claude self-evaluates and iterates until it gets there" – a tool that's currently in research preview.

Early adopters include Notion and Asana, with Anthropic claiming to have seen 10x improvements in time to ship.