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MSI's RTX3050 AutoCAD-capable laptop gets a huge $200 price cut — 15.6 inch Thin A15 is under $700, but it won't be this price for long

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It's powered by a Ryzen 5 7535HS processor with 16GB of RAM

MSI Thin A15 B7UC-473US 15.6 FHD Gaming Laptop
(Image credit: Future)
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