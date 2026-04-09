MSI's RTX3050 AutoCAD-capable laptop gets a huge $200 price cut — 15.6 inch Thin A15 is under $700, but it won't be this price for long
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By Wayne Williams published
It's powered by a Ryzen 5 7535HS processor with 16GB of RAM
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It's powered by a Ryzen 5 7535HS processor with 16GB of RAM