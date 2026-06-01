Lenovo just dropped an amazing school and work laptop deal — the Ryzen 7 touchscreen IdeaPad is now under $550 at Best Buy (and it was $900 before)
Deals
By Wayne Williams published
With a Ryzen 7 chip and DDR5 RAM, the IdeaPad Slim 3 is an easy recommendation from me
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 3 is a modern, capable laptop for students and professionals and this machine is currently discounted to $550 (was $900) at Best Buy.
That’s a massive $350 saving on a 15.3-inch touchscreen laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB SSD. The Ryzen 7 170 processor packs 8 cores and 16 threads, with boost speeds up to 4.75GHz, giving the system plenty of muscle for multitasking.
At this price, you’re getting hardware that’s well suited to everyday productivity, hybrid working, web browsing, streaming, and creative tasks. And with these specs, it's one I heartily recommend.