Why the future of quantum computing is about ownership, not just cloud access

Opinion
By published

Own the machine, own the outcome

Quantum computing
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Although World Quantum Day has now passed, it remains a valuable moment to pause and reflect on recent developments and shifting market dynamics.

In just the past few months, we have seen several SPAC announcements, advancements in error-correction theory, use-case demonstrations, and announcements of new government programs.