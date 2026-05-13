Why the future of quantum computing is about ownership, not just cloud access

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Although World Quantum Day has now passed, it remains a valuable moment to pause and reflect on recent developments and shifting market dynamics.
In just the past few months, we have seen several SPAC announcements, advancements in error-correction theory, use-case demonstrations, and announcements of new government programs.
What all of these points have in common is a stronger conviction that quantum advantage is approaching faster than we think. This means we, as a whole industry, need to get ready for enterprise adoption and scaling up business models.