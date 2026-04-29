'Claude can't replace taste or imagination, but it can open up new ways of working': Anthropic signs up Adobe, Blender and more to push Claude into creative work

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Claude connectors are targeting the creative industry

Adobe Claude connector
(Image credit: Adobe)
  • Anthropic is announcing a series of new creative connectors for Claude
  • One single Adobe connector opens up access to 50+ pro-grade tools
  • Others include Blender, Ableton, Autodesk, Splice and Canva

Adobe and Anthropic have announced plans to integrate professional creative tools straight into the Claude interface to give Anthropic customers access to the Creative Cloud suite without having to switch apps.

It's part of a broader rollout of Claude connectors being rolled out across the creative space, including Blender and Ableton, to democratize and simplify access to some of the most specialized design apps out there.

The Adobe connector was announced after the company's annual Summit event, which largely focused on the future of marketing, and builds on existing AI links like the Photoshop app within ChatGPT.

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