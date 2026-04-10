Claude Cowork is now available for enterprise use, adds analytics, access controls and more

Claude Cowork is now generally available for all paying customers

Enterprise plans get new access controls, governance and more

Zoom has also released an MCP connector to integrate its AI Companion

Anthropic has announced its Claude Cowork platform is now generally available after recently being made available in research preview, with paid Pro, Team and Enterprise plans all getting access to the agentic assistant.

A stark advancement over previous AI tools, Cowork can not only execute tasks but it can also control a user's entire computer, opening apps, editing files and more, all via the standard desktop app.

And yet despite its advanced capabilities, it's being positioned as a tool for all, not just a niche developer tool.

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Claude Cowork is generally available for paying customers

"Claude Code helped developers transition from handing Claude questions to whole tasks, and we’re seeing the same pattern across the entire organization with Claude Cowork," Anthropic wrote.

Some of the new features being introduced specifically for Anthropic's enterprise customers include role-based access controls for teams, spend limits and use controls for governance, analytics and visibility, and integrations and plugins.

The news coincides with the launch of Zoom's MCP connector, which makes AI Companion meeting summaries, action items, transcripts and smart recordings available to Cowork.

Claude Cowork and Claude Code on Desktop are generally available for all paying customers across Mac and Windows, and the company has committed to an upcoming April 16 webinar to help customers deploy the latest agentic tools with confidence.

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New of general availability comes just weeks after the company added two new features to Claude Cowork and Claude Code – direct computer use and remote task assignation from phones via Dispatch. In late March, these were research previews only, and for Pro and Max customers. Already, we're talking about general availability and future plans.

As for what's next, we can only wait for Anthropic's next blog post, but this agentic era is clearly about removing the friction and allowing AI to act persistently with less and less human interaction. And we're already en route there, with Claude Code's