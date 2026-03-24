'Put Claude to work': Claude can now use your computer autonomously, you just have to tell it what to do

Claude on macOS can now control parts of your Mac if integrations aren't sufficient

Dispatch on your phone can even send commands to the macOS app

Claude Pro and Max subscribers are getting first access

Anthropic has announced a major update to Claude, which can now use your computer directly by taking control of mouse and keyboard inputs to manage apps like the browser.

The company explained that the feature, which operates within Claude Cowork and Claude Code, tries to use third-party integrations with apps like Slack and Google Calendar first, but if all else fails, it can go even deeper and use your computer.

Anthropic's announcement specifically details how the feature works work from Dispatch – a task-assigning app for Claude that's accessed on your phone – essentially meaning that you can control parts of your computer from the phone in your pocket.

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Claude will control your computer if all else fails

"We’ve built this capability with safeguards that minimize risk, including prompt injection," Anthropic wrote, noting that Claude will always ask a user for permission before taking actions and that users can stop progress at any point and regain control.

However, being an early-stage product, Anthropic admits Claude can still make some mistakes and it's not quite as quick as using those supported third-party integrations. It's also not recommended for use with sensitive data, with some apps being restricted by default because of that reason.

"With Dispatch, you can tell Claude to automatically check your emails every morning or pull some metrics every week, or spin up a Claude Cowork or Claude Code session for a report or a pull request," the company wrote, speaking about the Dispatch smartphone app.

For now, it's being limited to macOS for Claude Pro and Max subscribers, however the firm isn't ruling out a broader rollout after this testing phase.

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