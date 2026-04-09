Federal workers regain Claude access after court blocks controversial designation

Judge calls government move unconstitutional retaliation against AI company

Anthropic rejects military use, triggering federal access shutdown and backlash

Federal employees can now log back into Anthropic’s Claude for Government service after a California federal judge blocked the Trump administration from designating the AI company as a supply chain risk.

US District Judge Rita Lin issued a preliminary injunction, granting Anthropic’s motion to prevent Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the administration from declaring the company a threat.

Federal workers at agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services received emails informing them that access to Claude has been restored, along with any previous conversation history and data.

Article continues below

Cause of the dispute

The conflict erupted in early 2026 after Anthropic refused to allow its Claude AI model to be used for developing lethal autonomous weapons or for mass surveillance of the US population.

The company stepped away from partnership discussions with the US military over these concerns, which included fully autonomous weapons and mass surveillance capabilities.

In response, the Trump administration designated Anthropic as a supply chain risk, a move that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei described as “legally unsound.”

This decision by the Trump administration did not stop millions of users from signing up for Claude daily.