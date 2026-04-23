"Push them to the limit": MIT researchers almost double SSD performance 'for free' but only for data centers
Sandook system redirects workloads to less busy drives
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- Sandook software coordinates many SSDs to avoid slowdowns from garbage collection
- Two-tier control system reroutes workloads across pooled drives in real time
- Performance gains approach theoretical limits but depend on large clustered storage environments
Researchers at MIT and Tufts University have built a storage management system called Sandook that pushes pooled SSDs closer to their theoretical limits. The project, targets a long-standing issue inside large storage clusters where identical drives rarely perform in identical ways.
Solid-state drives slow down for a number of reasons, including internal garbage collection cycles and the slower nature of write operations compared with reads. Those slowdowns can ripple across workloads when multiple applications share the same storage pool.
Rather than leaving each SSD to handle performance issues on its own, the system splits control duties across two coordinated layers that manage activity across the full drive pool.Article continues below
Unleashing the potential of data center SSDs
As Blocks & Files reports, a central controller collects performance telemetry from each