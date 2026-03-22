Kioxia GP Series SSD provides GPUs with faster memory access beyond HBM limits

Storage Class Memory bridges the performance gap between DRAM and conventional NAND flash storage

XL-FLASH prioritizes low latency and millions of random IOPS over sequential speed

Kioxia has introduced a new type of solid-state drive designed to function as a direct memory expansion for GPUs.

The new Kioxia GP Series, announced at Nvidia GTC 2026, is not a replacement for existing storage, but rather an additional tier in the memory hierarchy.

Its primary role is to provide a larger pool of fast-accessible data for GPUs, effectively acting as an overflow for the expensive and capacity-limited High Bandwidth Memory.

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Memory-hungry AI models drive the change

The drive leverages Storage Class Memory (SCM), a category of technology that sits in the performance gap between traditional NAND flash and system DRAM.

This concept was popularized years ago by Intel’s now-discontinued Optane technology, which aimed to bridge the same divide, but failed.

Kioxia’s version, branded as XL-FLASH, prioritizes low latency and high input/output operations per second over raw sequential throughput, allowing finer-grained data access at just 512bytes.

This development is a direct response to a fundamental problem in current AI infrastructure, GPU memory is simply not big enough for the models it is asked to run.

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As AI models scale toward trillions of parameters and context windows expand to millions of tokens, the demand for memory to store items like the KV cache has outpaced the physical limits of HBM.

Nvidia’s Storage-Next initiative, which this SSD supports, was created to address this exact bottleneck by encouraging storage vendors to build drives that GPUs can link to directly.

“Kioxia fully supports the NVIDIA Storage-Next initiative and will deliver purpose-built SSDs to effectively address the need for GPU-accessible memory,” said Makoto Hamada, Senior Director of the SSD Division, Kioxia Corporation.

While the GP Series aims for millions of IOPS to feed data to GPUs, the broader industry is chasing even more ambitious performance targets.

The concept of reaching 100 million IOPS is a known industry pipedream, one that may require inventing entirely new classes of memory.

Other companies are also targeting the niche market that Optane left behind.

For example, the InnoGrit N3X SSD uses Kioxia’s XL-Flash in SLC mode to deliver extreme endurance.

This drive can reportedly withstand up to 50 full drive writes per day for five consecutive years.

Kioxia itself has previously signaled its intent to push toward even higher performance figures.

The company is aiming for 10 million IOPS using SLC NAND, which suggests that the GP Series is just one step in a longer race to eliminate storage latency for processors.

It remains to be seen whether the Kioxia GP Series SSD will succeed where previous SCM attempts stumbled.

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