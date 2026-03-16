Nvidia GTC 2026 live coverage: All the news and updates as it happens
We're live in San Jose for Nvidia GTC 2026
News
By Mike Moore published
Welcome to our live coverage of Nvidia GTC 2026!
We're on the ground here in San Jose for the big event, which is kicking off tomorrow (Monday 17th March 2026).
The show begins with the traditional opening keynote from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and we'll be seated in the SAP Center tomorrow for all the updates as it happens - so stay tuned!
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Hello from sunny San Jose! I'm here and ready for the start of Nvidia GTC 2026 tomorrow - come back then for all the build-up to the opening keynote and much more.
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