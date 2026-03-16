Nvidia GTC 2026 live coverage: All the news and updates as it happens

We're live in San Jose for Nvidia GTC 2026

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Welcome to our live coverage of Nvidia GTC 2026!

We're on the ground here in San Jose for the big event, which is kicking off tomorrow (Monday 17th March 2026).

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Hello from sunny San Jose! I'm here and ready for the start of Nvidia GTC 2026 tomorrow - come back then for all the build-up to the opening keynote and much more.

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