Four DapuStor Roealsen6 R6060 drives now deliver a full petabyte of storage

Read speeds remain strong while write limitations become more apparent

Fewer physical drives reduce rack space, power consumption, and overall infrastructure complexity

Projections made in 2025 that SSD capacities could reach around 246TB by the end of 2025 are now materializing, with DapuStor’s latest drive meeting expectations.

The DapuStor Roealsen6 R6060 offers 245.76TB capacity in a single E1.L form factor and sustains the “doubling trend” moving from 61.44TB to 122.88TB and now to nearly 256TB equivalents.

This scale means only four such drives are required to reach a petabyte of storage, which greatly alters how data centers approach physical space and infrastructure planning.

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Petabyte-scale storage with fewer drives

The drive relies on PCIe Gen5 connectivity and a 16-channel controller, reaching up to 14,000MB/s sequential read throughput and approximately 2.1 million IOPS for random reads.

These figures align closely with measured results, suggesting that the advertised specifications are not exaggerated in this case.

However, the architecture depends on eQLC NAND and limited onboard DRAM, which introduces trade-offs that become more visible as capacity increases.

This SSD is compatible with systems such as Ubuntu, Windows Server, and VMware ESXi, which implies that it targets deployment in large-scale environments rather than individual use.