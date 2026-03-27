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This 4TB WD_Black SN7100 NVMe SSD deal is so good I had to check twice to make sure my eyes weren't playing tricks on me

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A $754 saving on a drive that delivers blazing 7,000MB/s write speeds

WD_Black SN7100 NVMe SSD
(Image credit: Sandisk/Future)
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