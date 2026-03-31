<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-ab57f9a7-e97b-46bb-8dd8-8d1a64c41007"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="LD3puf2VtyjL6YVSsU6DmZ" name="TR.0106_spring sale qa_live_1920x1080_5" alt="Amazon Big Spring Sale 2026" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/LD3puf2VtyjL6YVSsU6DmZ.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-72b5fa2c-b456-45a1-a528-631281ac74e5" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Welcome to today's live coverage of Amazon's Spring Sale, which ends tonight at midnight PDT. That means it's your last day to save on everything from TVs, Apple devices, and smart home gadgets to vacuums, kitchen appliances, and viral home items.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">To help you find the best of the best, I'm highlighting my favorite offers throughout the day, breaking down why it's a good deal and linking to our own TechRadar review if possible.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Just remember, today is the last day, and discounts are guaranteed to expire tonight.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>