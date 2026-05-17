Minisforum SSD-only NAS systems deliver faster and quieter storage performance overall

The S5 model includes five M.2 slots while the S7 offers seven NVME slots

MinisOpenClaw AI adds local semantic search functionality features

Minisforum has expanded its network-attached storage lineup with two SSD-only systems called the All-Flash S5 and All-Flash S7.

These devices do not accommodate traditional hard drives, which makes them faster and quieter than conventional NAS boxes.

The trade-off involves significantly higher costs when purchasing solid-state storage for all available bays.

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SSD-only NAS lineup

Entry-level buyers can consider the compact All-Flash S5 powered by an Intel Core Series 3 processor.

This model features five M.2 2280 slots, though each operates at PCIe 4.0 x1 speeds rather than faster x4 lanes.

The higher-priced All-Flash S7 shares its design with the MS-03 mini PC introduced earlier in 2026, which supported up to seven NVMe SSDs and uses an Intel Panther Lake processor for better performance.

The All-Flash S5 includes one 10GbE LAN port alongside a second 2.5 GbE LAN port for networking flexibility.

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This entry-level system also offers two USB4 ports operating at 40 Gbps for connecting high-speed external devices, alongside two USB 3.2 Type-A ports and one HDMI 2.1 output.

The All-Flash S7 brings more advanced networking hardware for demanding users. It offers a 10 Gigabit SFP+ fiber port and a separate 10 Gigabit RJ45 LAN port.

This higher-tier model also comes with a 2.5 GbE Ethernet port and two 40 Gbps USB4 ports.

AI integration and software security concerns

Minisforum intends these systems to work with a MinisOpenClaw AI agent for features like semantic photo search, software which comes from a joint development effort between Minisforum and Intel to deliver local and private AI assistance.

The agent is built into the company's NAS lineup, which the manufacturer describes as being engineered for "no-compromise" edge AI computing.

OpenClaw contains known vulnerabilities that could be exploited to access sensitive data and has a history of being used to spread malware through GitHub repositories.

Microsoft has also recommended against running OpenClaw on typical personal or enterprise systems.

After the launch of the Minisforum N5 Max NAS, Minisforum acknowledged the potential risks that OpenClaw brings.

A Minisforum PR team member said, “Our primary goal in pre-installing OpenClaw was to offer users an immediate, out-of-the-box local AI experience that keeps data out of the cloud."

“However, we hear the concerns regarding third-party software pre-installation… Moving forward, we are evaluating our pre-installation process to ensure our community always has a clear ‘opt-in’ or a clean-install path for all third-party AI tools.”

The MinisOpenClaw, which was launched a few days ago, probably addresses the lapses associated with the original OpenClaw.

At the time of writing, there is no information on the official pricing of either the S5 or the S7 model.

However, potential buyers will likely face a difficult calculation when considering total system costs, including storage drives.

Filling five or seven M.2 NVMe slots with high-capacity SSDs could easily double or triple the base hardware expense.

That said, typical home users will have to decide whether the speed benefits justify the potential high cost of filling multiple SSD slots.

Via Liliputing

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